Sheffield United: This is how close Billy Sharp is to setting an incredible new goalscoring record

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is on the cusp of writing himself into the history books.

The 32-year-old striker took his league goal tally for this season to 13 when he netted in the Blades 3-1 Boxing Day win over Derby County.

Sharp has now scored an incredible 217 league goals in his career – making him the second highest scoring English player of the 21st century.

Number one on that list is former Southampton and Liverpool star Rickie Lambert who finished his career with 219 league goals.

This means the Blades’ skipper needs just another three league goals to beat Lambert’s record and make a little bit of football history.

Earlier this season Sharp surpassed Wayne Rooney’s tally of 207 league goals in the 21st Century.

Billy Sharp celebrates scoring the 217th league goal of his career in Sheffield United's 3-1 win over Derby County at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The all-time record for English league goals belongs to Arthur rowley who scored 434 goals for West Bromich Albion, Fulham, Leicester City and Shrewsbury Town between 1946 and 1964.

Two former Sheffield United players make the all-time Top 40 list – Harry Johnson (307 goals) and Keith Edwards (254 goals).



