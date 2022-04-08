The Scotland international enters tomorrow’s game against AFC Bournemouth having gone 19 games without finding the back of the net, following a series of health and injury issues.

Having hit the target only once all season, McBurnie’s record provoked criticism from a section of United supporters before the international break.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his combative display during Tuesday’s win over Queens Park Rangers, which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side finish the latest round of Championship games in sixth, was praised by both coaching staff and fans alike with the manager later admitting he had played despite being taken ill before the match.

“Getting Oli on the pitch, that’s how you get his goals back,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s not going to score if he’s not in the team and on the pitch. We’ve just got to make sure that he’s fit and well and in a position to contribute as we know he can.

“If he’s fit and available, then he’ll get goals. I’m confident of that.”

Signed from Swansea City for £20m, McBurnie effectively paid back that transfer fee after helping United finish ninth in the Premier League during their first season back in the top-flight. Like the majority of Heckingbottom’s squad, he struggled as United were relegated last term and has suffered a variety of niggling injuries, including a dead leg and thigh strain, since recovering from Covid-19.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie (right) with John Egan: Richard Sellers / Sportimage

“The game against QPR will have taken a lot out of him,” Heckingbottom admitted, ahead of the meeting with second-placed Bournemouth. “But he’ll be fine. We know what he can do when he’s at it.”