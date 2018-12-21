Sheffield United: ‘This club can achieve great things, I’m sure of it’

Oliver Norwood is convinced Sheffield United can achieve "great things" this season as he aims to complete a promotion hat-trick.

The midfielder, who has helped Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham reach the Premier League in each of the past two seasons, cited a combination of talent and camaraderie the biggest factor behind his confidence in the potential of Chris Wilder's squad.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's meeting with Ipswich Town, which could see United climb to third in the Championship, Norwood acknowledged there are still aspects of their game in need of improvement but said: "If you look at the league table, we're in a good position.

"We're not far off and I can say that because I've been a part of it for the past two seasons. This group can achieve great things this season."

Norwood's belief in United's potential will come as a major boost to Wilder, who highlighted his track record of success as a major attraction before signing him on loan from Albion. With that arrangement set to become permanent during next month's transfer window, the Northern Ireland international revealed he sees similarities between his new team and the one which delivered top-flight football to Craven Cottage last term.

"I think the way we play is similar to Fulham in that we dominate the ball," Norwood, who spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan with the Londoners, continued. "The difference is we are on the front foot more at times. That might have caught us out (in the last match) against West Brom because they waited for us to attack and then picked us off but that's the experience they've got."

United slipped to fifth in the table after being narrowly beaten by Darren Moore's side eight days ago. Although they, together with the likes of Derby County, Aston Villa and leaders Leeds are expected to spend heavily when the market reopens for business, Norwood thinks Wilder's decision to embellish rather than tear up the squad that lifted the League One title in 2017 could turn-out to be a masterstroke.

"The lads got promotion from League One and, although it's a different level, the same things still apply," he said. "We've got an experienced group here who have seen pretty much everything in football. I'm enjoying my football and enjoying playing with my team mates. We all want the same thing."