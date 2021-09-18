Sheffield United: 'They are getting better every week' says rival boss, as he admits The Blades were worthy victors

Noting the improvement in United’s performances since the international break - they travelled to the MKM Stadium having thrashed Peterborough 6-2 before Tuesday’s draw with Preston North End - McCann acknowledged the visitors were “deserved” victors.

But with the result meaning City have now gone eight games without a win in all competitions, the Northern Irishman implored his squad to “grow up” - confessing to being sick of telling “hard luck stories” during post-match media conferences.

“I am disappointed, yes, even though we played against a team that is getting better every week,” McCann said. “They (United) have come on leaps and bounds recently, as everyone has seen. They have some very strong players, even when you look at their bench, and were playing top-level football last season.”

“But we - I - can’t keep coming in here and talking about having phases of games, because I thought we did in parts,” he added. “We need to be talking about winning games of football. We have to get back to doing that. That is what we want to be talking about. We need to be getting back into the habit of doing that.”

United took the lead when Billy Sharp netted on his 300th appearance for the club before John Egan twice from Conor Hourihane corners. Lewis-Potter reduced the deficit during the closing stages, before former United attacker Tyler Smith had an effort disallowed for offside after being introduced from the bench.

“We have lost games on set plays and that’s what happened again,” McCann said. “Even before that, you just can’t give someone like Billy Sharp that sort of chance. It was really good play from them, yes. But it was poor play from us, I have to say that. We have to do better on those. We have to grow up and improve in those situations because, once again, it cost us.”

Kingston upon Hull, England, 18th September 2021. Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd directs a header towards goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage