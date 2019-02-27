Sheffield United: ‘These boys still don’t understand just how good they can be’

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted his players still do not realise just how good they can be as the countdown to next week's derby against Sheffield Wednesday begins in earnest.

United are preparing for Monday's visit to Hillsborough ranked second in the Championship, two points behind leaders Norwich City and 11 ahead of sixth-placed Bristol City.

Despite stretching their unbeaten run to six games following a 1-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion, Wilder is convinced his squad has yet to reach its full potential.

"We are in the race, aren't we with 64 points after 34 games," he said. "We are in it and I want the players to believe.

"It is a fine line in terms of achieving to be arrogant or over-confident and I don't think my team is (arrogant or over-confident).

"At times, we do not believe in ourselves as much as we possibly should do. But we have a lot of good players out there who want to run about and win games. We try and organise them and push them out there and try and get results."

Sheffield United face Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wednesday, who climbed to 12th after beating Brentford on Tuesday, have also gone six games without defeat.

"The speed and intensity of Championship football is incredible," Wilder added. "It is relentless and just keeps coming at you. But we're enjoying it, we're enjoying the challenge and that's what we'll continue to do because how can you not?"