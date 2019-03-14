Sheffield United: These Blades won’t need motivating when they confront promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road

Sheffield United will be inspired rather than intimidated by the atmosphere inside Elland Road on Saturday, Chris Wilder has predicted, as his team prepares for its crucial match against Leeds.

With a sold-out crowd set to watch the Championship's second and third placed clubs battle it out in the lunchtime fixture, Pontus Jansson, the hosts' defender, has urged their supporters to fill the stadium over an hour before kick-off.

The Swede's plea, designed to whip-up the atmosphere, is a sign of the importance both squad's are placing on the game. But if Jansson hopes his call-to-arms will distract United, Wilder believes he is going to be left sorely disappointed.

Pointing to the experience within his squad - Oliver Norwood, Richard Stearman and Billy Sharp are among those to win promotion from the second tier - Wilder said: "I don't know exactly how it makes a difference to be honest. But I'm glad we have got it and have had success.

"It all comes through from the players' attitude and the way they are looking at it, the balance they've got. We police it in our own way. It's just finding the right words at the right moments. But no motivation should be needed from me to our players at any stage of the season."

United make the short journey north two points behind Marcelo Bielsa's men following Tuesday's victory over Brentford.

"I might have to give them a little bark here and there," Wilder added. "But if I had to continually motivate them, then I wouldn't have the right group of players."