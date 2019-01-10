Sheffield United: These are the clubs that have bought the most players from the Blades

Here's a look at where the Blades have sent the most players on loan and permanent moves in the last ten seasons...

1. York City - four players Richard Cresswell, Erik Tonne, Elliott Whitehouse and Diego De Girolamo (three times!) have all joined York on loan from the Blades.

2. Doncaster Rovers - four players Billy Sharp, Andy Butler, Craig Alcock and Ben Whiteman have all signed for Rovers after leaving Bramall Lane.

3. Burton Albion - five players John Brayford, Florent Cuvelier, Jordan Chapell, Callum McFadzean and Matty Harriott have all joined Burton from Sheffield United.

4. Chesterfield - six players The Spireites signed Chris Porter, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Louis Reed, Jake Eastwood, Callum McFadzean on loan and Connor Dimaio joined on a free transfer.

