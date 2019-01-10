Bramall Lane

Sheffield United: These are the clubs that have bought the most players from the Blades

Sheffield United have produced plenty of talent over the years and have seen players move on to clubs big and small.

Here's a look at where the Blades have sent the most players on loan and permanent moves in the last ten seasons...

Richard Cresswell, Erik Tonne, Elliott Whitehouse and Diego De Girolamo (three times!) have all joined York on loan from the Blades.

1. York City - four players

Billy Sharp, Andy Butler, Craig Alcock and Ben Whiteman have all signed for Rovers after leaving Bramall Lane.

2. Doncaster Rovers - four players

John Brayford, Florent Cuvelier, Jordan Chapell, Callum McFadzean and Matty Harriott have all joined Burton from Sheffield United.

3. Burton Albion - five players

The Spireites signed Chris Porter, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Louis Reed, Jake Eastwood, Callum McFadzean on loan and Connor Dimaio joined on a free transfer.

4. Chesterfield - six players

