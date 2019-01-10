Sheffield United: These are the clubs that have bought the most players from the Blades Sheffield United have produced plenty of talent over the years and have seen players move on to clubs big and small. Here's a look at where the Blades have sent the most players on loan and permanent moves in the last ten seasons... 1. York City - four players Richard Cresswell, Erik Tonne, Elliott Whitehouse and Diego De Girolamo (three times!) have all joined York on loan from the Blades. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Doncaster Rovers - four players Billy Sharp, Andy Butler, Craig Alcock and Ben Whiteman have all signed for Rovers after leaving Bramall Lane. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Burton Albion - five players John Brayford, Florent Cuvelier, Jordan Chapell, Callum McFadzean and Matty Harriott have all joined Burton from Sheffield United. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Chesterfield - six players The Spireites signed Chris Porter, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Louis Reed, Jake Eastwood, Callum McFadzean on loan and Connor Dimaio joined on a free transfer. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3