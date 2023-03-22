News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: These are the 10 highest paid players at Sheffield United for 2023

These are the top earning players on the Sheffield United team in 2023.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT

The Blades wage bill is a whopping £24,480,040 for the year in 2023, according to SalarySport.com. The site claims there are 69 players on Sheffield United’s home squad, with the highest earner of them all raking in a phenomenal £2,184,000 per year, or £42,000 per week.

This is the 10 highest paid players on Sheffield United’s squad, in reverse order.

11 Sheffield United players earn more than the top earning Owls player. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

1. Who are Sheffield United's highest paid players?

11 Sheffield United players earn more than the top earning Owls player. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham is reportedly paid £22,000 per week by the Blades. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. Chris Basham

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham is reportedly paid £22,000 per week by the Blades. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo: OLI SCARFF

John Fleck is paid £23,000 per week. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

3. John Fleck

John Fleck is paid £23,000 per week. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood

Defender George Baldock receives £23,000 from his Sheffield United salary. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

4. George Baldock

Defender George Baldock receives £23,000 from his Sheffield United salary. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images Photo: DARREN STAPLES

