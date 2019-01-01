Sheffield United: ‘There was nothing between the teams’ says Wigan boss Paul Cook after Blades beat his side 3-0

Wigan manager Paul Cook insists there was nothing between the Latics and Sheffield United this afternoon despite the Blades’ 3-0 win at the DW Stadium.

Wigan gave as good as they got for the first half-hour so, and should have led only for Lee Evans - against his former club - to squander a gilt-edged opportunity from close range.

David McGoldrick then put the Blades ahead five minutes before half-time, and goals from Mark Duffy and Billy Sharp within nine minutes of the restart made the game safe.

Sharp’s goal was his 220th since the turn of the millennium, meaning no-one has scored more, but Cook said: "It's always hard to talk so soon after a game like that.

"But I thought the first half was going the way we all wanted it to.

"In my opinion there was nothing between the two teams, very fine margins in the game, but this is what's happening to us at the moment.

"Things are going against us at both ends of the pitch which are massively important.

"We have a great chance at one end, and suddenly we find ourselves going into the break 1-0 down.

"The game went away from us quite quickly in the second half, thanks to some devastating finishing from Sheffield United.

"You have to give them a lot of credit, they are a fine team, but it's just not going for us at the minute."