Sheffield United: 'There may be more departures than incomings in January' admits new boss Paul Heckingbottom

Heckingbottom, the club’s former U23 manager and interim manager, was unveiled as the Blades’ new permanent manager this afternoon after Slavisa Jokanović was sacked earlier in the day.

He will be tasked with blooding more young players into the Blades’ senior squad, starting with Sunday’s home clash against Bristol City.

And, when asked about his plans for January, Heckingbottom said: “There may be outs more than there are ins.

“I believe in this group. You can’t take everyone with you and some fall by the wayside. That opens the door for someone else.

“But we’re not writing this season off. Sometimes the problem is unmotivated players and they won’t get us to where we need to be.

“I’ve been here before; sometimes it’s more important to get players out than in. That can be just as important.

Paul Heckingbottom is unveiled as the new manager of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“There’s a long time until January, five weeks and a number of games and training days. We can assess it when January comes.”

“If this season is going to be a success it’s down to the staff and players, so that’ll be the focus,” the former Barnsley and Leeds boss added.

“I believe it [promotion] can happen, and this season too. A manager would say that but I’ve worked with them and we know each other.