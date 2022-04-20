Rather than immediately travel back to South Yorkshire following Monday’s game at Bristol City in order to begin their preparations for Saturday’s meeting with Cardiff, United’s departure from Ashton Gate was delayed at the 44-year-old’s behest.

Having told The Star that several members of his squad had sustained “knocks” during the 1-1 draw, Heckingbottom ordered medical staff to begin treatment before allowing them to board the coach home.

George Baldock of Sheffield United goes down following a heavy challenge at Bristol City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Although it meant United returned to Bramall Lane later than expected, he hopes that will ensure the majority recover in time to face Steve Morison’s side.

“We had a lot of lads doing recovery things down here,” Heckingbottom said. “It means we aren’t going to get back until the early hours, but hopefully that means we can get the work done and get them in good shape.

“We’ve picked up some little niggles. It happens. That’s the way it goes during a tough game against good opponents when the lads are putting it all in.

“By doing this, we’re hoping it leaves them in a good position and that they’re all ready to go.

Paul Heckingbottom is preparing Sheffield United to face Cardiff City this weekend: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We think it was the right thing to do, because it gives everyone the best chance.”

Although Heckingbottom refused to divulge the latest names added to United’s casualty list, it is a concern that fitness issues are again beginning to dominate the narrative surrounding his team at a critical stage of the campaign. With only three fixtures remaining on their regular season schedule, United are sixth in the table; a point ahead of seventh placed Millwall and three above Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough who are ranked eighth and ninth respectively. Their rivals from Teesside have played one match less and have a goal difference of plus eight compared to United’s figure of plus 11.

United striker Oli McBurnie missed the trip to Bristol with a damaged foot, which Heckingbottom confirmed has ballooned due to the swelling caused by bone and ligament damage. Billy Sharp, United’s captain and leading goalscorer, is hoping to be declared available for selection in time to face opponents United beat 3-2 in the Welsh capital four months ago.

After facing Cardiff, United complete their programme with a visit to Queens Park Rangers and a home game against Fulham, who were promoted back to the Premier League following an emphatic victory over Preston North End.

“We’ll give the lads the downtime they need,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ll take care of that and make sure it’s all done properly.

“That’s just as important as doing the work, because we want to make sure everyone is refreshed - not only physically but also mentally. But by doing the work (in Bristol) we’re hoping it gives us more room to do that.”