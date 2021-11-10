Despite being viewed as a centre-forward following his record breaking move from Anfield, Brewster has frequently been deployed either in midfield or on the flanks since Slavisa Jokanovic’s appointment during the close season.

The 21-year-old scored his first league goal for United during last weekend’s defeat by Blackburn Rovers, with the Serb acknowledging he had tweaked the responsibilities handed to the player beforehand.

Although Billy Sharp spearheaded United’s attack at Ewood Park, Brewster frequently took up more central positions than his team mate. Indeed, Sharp provided the cross which saw the England under-21 international produce a superb finish to end his 34 match drought in style.

“Rhian, he was a little different,” Jokanovic told The Star. “We changed a few things slightly.”

Brewster’s breakthrough moment was the only positive thing to emerge from a match which ended with United losing 3-1 and slip to 18th in the Championship as a result. Although he later conceded his overall performance was “not that good”, Brewster admitted he had reported for duty with the Young Lions on Sunday feeling refreshed and full of confidence.

That, combined with the threat Brewster posed after being nudged inside, has convinced Jokanovic and his coaching staff to continue exploring for new ways to unlock the potential which saw him command a £23.5m fee 13 months ago. The price tag, agreed by the board of directors after former manager Chris Wilder asked them to push through a deal, saw him become the most expensive purchase in United’s history.

Slavisa Jokanovic played Rhian Brewster in a slightly different role when Sheffield United faced Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

However, with the club imploding last term as it spiralled out of the Premier League, Brewster has struggled to justify Jokanovic’s conviction that he is one of the country’s “most talented” young players.

With some senior figures behind the scenes suspecting Brewster’s development has been impeded by the chaos which greeted him after arriving in South Yorkshire, as Wilder’s relationship with United’s ownership deteriorated beyond repair, Jokanovic’s decision to use him on the wing prevented the Londoner from being completed sidelined as his self-belief plummeted.

“We will always do what’s best for the group, though,” said Jokanovic. “We ask people to do what helps give us the best chance.”