Sheffield United: The stats show Blades are best team in the Championship at testing opposition goalkeeper

Sheffield United are the best side in the Championship for testing the opposition goalkeeper, new research has shown.

The stats, from bookmaker bwin, show that 38 per cent of United's shots are on target, which is higher than any other team in the second tier.

After analysing United's performances over the last three seasons, the research also shows that United have conceded just 14 goals from corners - 9.2 per cent of their goals against. That ranks better than 22 of the other 23 teams in the Championship.

And, perhaps unsurprisignly with Billy Sharp in their ranks, United also score high in terms of goals from inside the six yard box - 61 in the last three years, or 30.5 per cent of all their goals scored. That mark is the fifth-highest of all the current Championship teams.

"bwin has assessed every club's performances over the last three seasons to identify where teams are most dangerous, as well as the areas they badly need to improve if they're to achieve their ambitions," a spokesperson said.

"The intense scouting mission reveals what opponents need to defend against and what they can aim to target to come away with the result."

The stats also show that Sharp and Leon Clarke are United's goal threat, with 64 and 41 goals respectively, and Mark Duffy and John Fleck are the king of assists at Bramall Lane. Duffy has provided 25 assists at an average of goal every 369 minutes on the pitch, followed by Fleck's 28 assists at a goal every 390 minutes.

The stats have highlighted perceived weaknesses, too. United are the lowest-ranked club in the Championship for both scoring and conceding long-range goals, with 23.5 per cent of their goals conceded coming from outside the box and just 10 per cent of their goals scored - which can be largely attributed to their patient style of play.

The Star Football+ is the fastest and most comprehensive way to stay up to date on your mobile phone from our reporters. Just click here on your mobile phone to go straight to the FREE web app.

It gives you quick access to all the latest football headlines and photos in one place, including match analysis, team news, stats, league tables and videos. Don't forget to save the app onto your mobile's home screen so you can get the latest news with just one click.