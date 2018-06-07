Sheffield United: The special gift a young Billy Sharp received from Chris Wilder

Blades captain Billy Sharp has revealed his is the proud owner of a pair of shinpads which once belonged to boss Chris Wilder

Billy Sharp with Chris Wilder's old shinpads

Sharp received the shinpads when he was a child and Wilder was on United's books as a player.

The revelation comes as the club announced that it is in search of YOUR Blades memorabilia to feature in the matchday programme next season.

Sheffield United Programme editor, Kevin Cookson said: "The United skipper was a young Blades fan and at an end of season game with his dad when he approached Chris and was duly presented with them. Of course, now he’s had the opportunity to have them signed!

“We are working with a blank canvass. If it is memorabilia, if it is Blades related and there’s a story behind it, then other Unitedites will be interested to read about it.

“It could be shirts, signed or unsigned, rare programmes, old official or unofficial merchandise or something your Granny knitted you when you was a youngster. We want to share it with fellow Blades.”

If you have any Blade memorabilia which fits the bill, simply send a picture of it a few words about the artefact, what it is and how you acquired it, plus any additional information that could be of interest to United supporters to kevin.cookson@sufc.co.uk and look out in UTB next season.