Yusuf Giansiracusa, the United chairman, was asked about reports Prince Abdullah would be happy to cede control during a media conference yesterday - where Paul Heckingbottom was unveiled as manager following Slavisa Jokanovic’s sacking.

Peppering his explanation for Jokanovic’s departure after less than five months in post with references to United’s “strategic vision” - a tactic designed to try and counter criticism it has never been articulated - Giansiracusa detailed the corporate structure of United World - Prince Abdullah’s footballing portfolio - to confirm the 56-year-old has no plans to step aside.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United CEO Stephen Bettis, chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa and director Abdullah bin Yousef Alghamdi at a press conference to unveil Paul Heckingbottom (second left) as manager: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“United World, there’s a holding company based in Guernsey,” Giansiracusa said. “Sheffield United is two tiers down, with Blades World. We are always open to investment. We are open to strategic relations. Will there be a change of control? I can virtually assure you there will not be, even if a percentage is sold that will be at holding company level.”

Abdullah Alghamdi, UW’s frontman, was also present at Heckingbottom’s coronation. It was there journalists discovered Jokanovic had been relieved of his duties because he did not fit the criteria United want from their “football manager”. Describing the Serb as a “coach”, Giansiracusa explained those had only been formulated after his appointment in May. Placed in interim charge when two-time promotion winner Chris Wilder left United following the deterioration of his relationship with the board, Heckingbottom was among those the hierarchy considered handing the reins to before tasking Jokanovic with the challenge of leading them back into the Premier League following last season’s relegation.

United have prepared for Sunday’s home game against Bristol City 16th in the Championship.

Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked by Sheffield United on Thursday, despite being atwo time promotion winner from the Championship: David Klein / Sportimage

The delay in deciding what their strategic vision is - although it was conceded United’s hierarchy would not have immediately implemented it had results been different - has come at a price. Dismissing suggestions UW and United require it urgently - “In investment, we are not in a hurry. We do not need it today or tomorrow” - Alghamdi said: “In terms of January, the cost of this change (Jokanovic) is more than the potential cost of the January transfers.”

Steve Bettis, United’s chief executive officer, also addressed the issue of money as he sat alongside Heckingbottom.

With Giansiracusa stressing Bettis, not him or Prince Abdullah, will now be the public face of the board moving forward, the businessman denied the accent on youth cited as a factor behind Heckingbottom’s installation is a sign United can’t flex their muscles in the transfer market.

Paul Heckingbottom's first game in permanent charge of Sheffield United will be against Bristol City on Sunday: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

When Rhian Brewster struggled for form after completing his £23.5m move from Liverpool last year, some influential people at United privately attempted to distance themselves from the deal.