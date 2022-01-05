With Paul Heckingbottom’s frustration at seeing his team robbed of momentum by a series of postponements becoming increasingly evident, United fear they could be left short of players themselves once the rearranged fixtures are shoehorned into an already congested schedule.

Keen to balance his squad’s bid to regain top-flight status with the development of young talent - something which prompted Bramall Lane’s board to appoint him in November - Heckingbottom views placing members of United’s youth programme with National League sides as a potential solution.

Although Kacper Lopata, Zak Brunt and Harrison Neal are all set to spend the rest of the campaign away from South Yorkshire, the terms of many NL agreements mean they can be terminated at 24 hour’s notice should the need arise.

Both Lopata and Neal, who joined the Pole at Southend on Tuesday, have agreed temporary switches to Roots Hall while Brunt is heading for Notts County after impressing in Essex.

Like Lopata, Brunt represented United in the Carabao Cup earlier this term before being placed with Kevin Maher’s side by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic.

Zak Brunt (right) alongside his Sheffield United team mate Daniel Jebbison, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Burton Albion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage via PA Images

United enter Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers having not made an appearance since December 20, when then Championship leaders Fulham were beaten at Craven Cottage.

Despite winning all of their three outings under Heckingbottom’s command - having dispatched Reading during Jokanovic’s final match at the helm - there are fears United’s rhythm could be disrupted by their lack of action in recent weeks having seen meetings with Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End, Hull City and Middlesbrough all fall victim to the health crisis.

United will face North End later this month, 72 hours after travelling to Derby County. But Heckingbottom is reluctant to chop and change his starting eleven whilst top six qualification remains a realistic possibility.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottomn wants to win promotion and develop young players: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United are eight points behind Huddersfield Town, who currently occupy the fourth and final play-off berth, having contested three fewer games than their Yorkshire rivals.