Sheffield United: The real reason why Jamal Blackman has been returning to Chelsea

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will miss Saturday’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed, despite entering the closing stages of his rehabilitation programme following injury.

Blackman has been undergoing treatment at his parent club Chelsea since damaging a muscle during a training ground exercise before last month’s meeting with Norwich City.

The 24-year-old started September’s 2-0 victory over the Championship leaders but, as United prepare for this weekend’s return fixture at Molineux, Wilder said: “He’s getting closer, so hopefully we will have him back in the next couple of weeks.

“He went to Chelsea to start his rehabilitation and get treatment. He’s obviously London-based and came up to the game (against Preston North End) on Saturday and has been down there all week. So we are expecting him to be back here on Monday morning.”

United travel to the Black Country hoping to bounce back from Tuesday’s last gasp defeat by Aston Villa, when Robert Snodgrass’ 90th minute winner ensured they remained seventh in the table.

“No, we are okay,” Wilder, speaking at the Steelphalt Academy this morning, continued. “We go again. I was disappointed with the result, but there were a lot of really good things we could take from the performance against a giant of the division.”

United signed four new players during the transfer window but Samir Carruthers, who had been made available for a loan move, remained at Bramall Lane.

“There were a couple of interested clubs,” Wilder, addressing the midfielder’s future, said. “But it did not materialise. It has always got to be right for us financially and for the player where he sees his future for the next 3 or 4 months. There were a couple of interested clubs, but it did not pan out. I should imagine it hasn’t for a lot of players up and down the country.”