Sheffield United: The question about Adlene Guedioura that appeared to confuse Slavisa Jokanovic

Having worked under Jokanovic at Al-Gharafa, Guedioura agreed a 12 month contract with United on Monday after also leaving Doha at the end of the Qatari’s season.

With Conor Hourihane arriving on loan from Aston Villa before the transfer window closed and Sander Berge signalling his return to form with a goal during Tuesday’s draw with Preston North End, Jokanovic has a wealth of options to choose from in midfield .

However he appeared surprised to be asked about Guedioura’s prospects of forcing his way into United’s starting eleven during today’s pre-match media briefing, telling journalists: “Why not with Guedioura? He can play. Why is that not possible? Okay, he didn’t play in our last two games.

Adlene Guedioura could feature against Hull City: Phil Oldham / Sportimage

“But as I have explained before, he has training sessions behind him and now we can take the right decisions.”

Aged 35, Guedioura also played for Jokanovic at Watford earlier in his career - helping the 53-year-old win promotion from the Championship at Vicarage Road. United travel to the MKM Stadium unbeaten since the international break, beating Peterborough 6-2 before facing Frankie McAvoy’s side.

“We know all about the demands of this competition,” Jokanovic said. “It is difficult because it is so busy and, because of that, you need to have people available for all sorts of different situations.

“Adlene brings a lot to the group and his experience and professionalism and quality is very welcome for us.”