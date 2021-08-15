Sheffield United: The price The Blades must pay to sign Ben Davies is revealed as the Liverpool centre-half agrees to join Ronaldo Vieira at Bramall Lane

Although the deal has yet to be officially ratified, Davies is scheduled to join fellow new arrival Ronaldo Vieira at Bramall Lane next week as new manager Slavisa Jokanovic begins the process of reprofiling his squad following a slow start to the transfer window.

The package Jurgen Klopp’s employers have brokered also includes a promotion bonus, if the 26-year-old helps United regain their Premier League status at the first attempt after being relegated last term.

“We know our team has quality,” Jokanovic said, after Saturday night’s goalless draw with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. “I trust my players and I know they can play better.

Ben Davies of Liverpool: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“The new players, though, they will give us an extra push. But I am also focusing with the men I am working with right now. I am staying with them and working with them to try and help us all move in the right direction.”

The news that United have finally secured Davies’ services, seven months after his predecessor Chris Wilder was prevented from acquiring him by the board of directors, will be a huge boost for Jokanivic after a subdued display in south Wales confirmed the need for reinforcements.

The Serb described United’s performance as “decent”, but admitted there is still plenty of work to be done in order for them to realise their potential.

Vieira, previously of Leeds, has been quarantining in England since his parent club Sampdoria allowed him to leave Italy on loan. However, a dispute over who should pay the tax on the facility fee they demanded before sanctioning his departure prevented the midfielder from taking part in United’s first two outings under Jokanovic; an opening day defeat to Birmingham City and an EFL Cup victory over Carlisle.

Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Davies had also interested former Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, but has opted for United instead after being impressed by Jokanovic’s proposal. Despite costing Liverpool £1.6m when he left Deepdale midway through last term, he has yet to make a competitive appearance under Klopp.