Captain Billy Sharp, Chris Basham and record signing Rhian Brewster are among those who have been sidelined for long periods of the season, with the latter ruled out until next term.

Although the number of fitness issues United have been grappling with of late has wreaked havoc with Paul Heckingbottom’s team selections, the 44-year-old said the conduct of those on what remains a lengthy casualty list means an ever bigger crisis was averted earlier this month.

Describing their conduct as exemplary, Heckingbottom said: “The injured lads, none of them have ever been selfish. They’ve not come in and been down, even if that’s how they’ve probably felt at times. They’ve not brought the mood down. They’ve actually helped keep spirits up.”

Basham and Sharp, who has been absent since the international break, could both feature when Cardiff City visit Bramall Lane this weekend. The match, one of only three remaining on United’s schedule, is of critical importance with Heckingbottom’s sixth-placed team a point ahead of Millwall in seventh. With three of the four play-off positions now seemingly taken, United are in what appears to be a five way battle for the final slot.

After seeing Basham confirm his recovery from a ligament problem by completing Monday’s draw with Bristol City, Heckingbottom said: “It makes a big difference, seeing these lads coming back, particularly when you look at the bench.”

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster (left) and Jayden Bogle (centre) are among those praised by Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage