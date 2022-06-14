Impressed by the impact Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Morgan Gibbs-White made during his spell at Bramall Lane last season, United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing to try and complete at least one high-profile temporary signing before next month’s return to Championship action.

And although the 44-year-old and his coaching staff are ready to explore all lines of enquiry set to emerge over the coming weeks, they would prefer to recruit youngsters who have either already appeared for their parent clubs or have tasted action elsewhere.

As well as his natural ability, United believe the knowledge Gibbs-White gleaned during a previous stint with Swansea City helped him hit the ground running after moving to South Yorkshire in August.

The midfielder had also made 86 appearances for Wolves, with 20 of those coming in the second tier, before completing his switch to United under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic.

Steve Bettis, United’s chief executive, told journalists during a recent roundtable briefing that owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was prepared to invest heavily in order to reprise the Gibbs-White experiment next term.

Although head of recruitment Paul Mitchell is known to boast strong contacts at the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and also Molineux, Heckingbottom is ready to work with any top-flight side who wants their most promising talents to complete placements in the EFL.

As The Star exclusively revealed last month, Nottingham Forest are keen to purchase Gibbs-White after beating United in the play-off semi-finals and then edging past Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Southampton and AC Milan are also thought to be monitoring his situation in the Midlands, where he returned after scoring 12 times in 37 appearances for United.

Steve Cooper, Heckingbottom’s counterpart at the City Ground, coached the England under-17 squad Gibbs-White helped to World Cup glory in 2017 before taking him to Wales.