Sheffield United: The negotiations which have complicated midfielder's switch from Sampdoria

Vieira, now of UC Sampdoria, is thought to be quarantining at an unknown location in the north of England because of government restrictions imposed on travellers between the UK and Italy.

However, sources at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris last night claimed a disagreement about who should pay the levy on the facility fee his parent club is owed has prevented the move from being signed-off. United want Roberto D’Aversa’s employers to pay while they are insistent it should be the other way around.

Vieira, aged 23, must self-isolate for 10 days after arriving in this country, under the terms of the traffic light system introduced to try and curb the spread of Covid-19. Although Vieira’s move from the Serie A club has yet to be officially finalised, he is understood to have taken the decision in order to avoid being forced to miss nearly two weeks of training once the necessary documentation is processed.

GENOA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 10: Ronaldo Vieira of UC Sampdoria and Mario Pasalic of Atalanta BC during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Atalanta BC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on November 10, 2019 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)

Vieira made more than 60 league appearances for Leeds after turning professional at Elland Road, before joining Il Doria in 2018.

The delay in processing his transfer had been attributed to the fact Sander Berge, one of the highest earners at Bramall Lane following United’s relegation from the Premier League, still remains on the books despite attracting interest from Napoli, Lazio, Atalanta and Arsenal.

United had wanted the Norwegian’s future to be settled before hiring Vieira but have now conceded that doing so would threaten their deal with Sampdoria.

Slavisa Jokanovic, who oversees his third match since taking charge of United when they visit Swansea City this weekend, added Vieira to his wanted list after deciding to dispense with the 3-5-2 system favoured by predecessor Chris Wilder and operate with a flat back four instead. The Serb confirmed today he expects to begin working with Vieira after returning from Wales.