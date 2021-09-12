Sheffield United: The moment when Slavisa Jokanovic felt his players rediscovered their self-belief
Slavisa Jokanovic felt Sheffield United’s response to conceding an equaliser during yesterday’s game against Peterborough - a match they went on to win 6-2 - revealed how determined his players were to set the record straight following a disappointing start to the Championship season.
United, who had entered the game still searching for their first win in this term’s competition, looked set to enjoy a narrow lead at the break until a defensive error allowed Jack Marriott to cancel out Iliman Ndiaye’s opener.
Having taken only two points from five outings before the international break, Marriott’s strike represented a huge test of character for Jokanovic’s team. They passed it in style, with John Fleck restoring their advantage before Ben Osborn scored the first of his brace to stretch United’s advantage.
“I always knew, if our mentality is clear, then we can be really good,” Jokanovic said. “The team showed its character out there and also its style. Now we must try and continue in the same way.”
Osborn’s finish, from one of three Billy Sharp assists, opened the floodgates as United ran riot. Having created Ndiaye’s opener, Morgan Gibbs-White then profited from the Frenchman’s brilliance to score on his debut following a loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ndiaye, making his first start for United, was on target again before Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris and Osborn traded strikes.
"I had to be satisfied as half time, even though we didn’t like the scoreline,” Jokanovic said. “Because they had played well and just got punished for a mistake.”