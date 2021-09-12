Sheffield United: The moment when Slavisa Jokanovic felt his players rediscovered their self-belief

United, who had entered the game still searching for their first win in this term’s competition, looked set to enjoy a narrow lead at the break until a defensive error allowed Jack Marriott to cancel out Iliman Ndiaye’s opener.

Having taken only two points from five outings before the international break, Marriott’s strike represented a huge test of character for Jokanovic’s team. They passed it in style, with John Fleck restoring their advantage before Ben Osborn scored the first of his brace to stretch United’s advantage.

“I always knew, if our mentality is clear, then we can be really good,” Jokanovic said. “The team showed its character out there and also its style. Now we must try and continue in the same way.”

Sheffield, England, 11th September 2021. Slavisa Jokanovic manager of Sheffield Utd reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Osborn’s finish, from one of three Billy Sharp assists, opened the floodgates as United ran riot. Having created Ndiaye’s opener, Morgan Gibbs-White then profited from the Frenchman’s brilliance to score on his debut following a loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ndiaye, making his first start for United, was on target again before Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris and Osborn traded strikes.