Sheffield United: The message Chris Wilder gave his Blades players after the Sheffield Derby draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Chris Basham has revealed the message Chris Wilder delivered to his Sheffield United players after their 0-0 derby-day draw with Wednesday at Hillsborough yesterday.

The 131st competitive derby between the two fierce rivals ended in stalemate after 90 minutes high on intensity but ultimately low on quality, with goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Keiren Westwood excelling to keep out Sam Hutchinson and Gary Madine in the only real chances of the game.

But the point kept United within touching distance of second-placed Leeds, with the two sides set to play each other a week on Saturday.

And Basham revealed: “The manager said ‘Do not be beating yourselves up when you get home or on the bus’ which we did not.

“We know that a point at Sheffield Wednesday is tough to come by – especially with the way they have been playing and the way the derby was.

“There was only going to be one goal in it. No-one is going to win every game. If they do, fair play to them – they deserve to go up. But I do not think everyone will.

Owls Sam Hutchinson closes down Blades Chris Basham.......Pic Steve Ellis

“We have still got to go to Leeds yet and, hopefully, we can go there and beat them. We were all happy with the Leeds result at QPR [a 1-0 defeat]. It is just the way the games are going. Like the manager does, we are just focusing on ourselves.”