Sheffield United: The lowdown on today's game against Huddersfield Town

Town, managed by Carlos Corberan, have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three outings so far.

The Star’s James Shield identifies some of the key figures set to be involved in the game and analyses the form of the two teams.

The Possible Teams: United - Foderingham, Basham, Egan, Davies, Baldock, Osborn, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, McBurnie, Brewster. Town - Nicholls, Lees, Samuels-Colwill, Sarr, Turton, Hogg, High, O’Brien, Thomas, Ward, Koroma.

Carlos Corberan, manager of Huddersfield Town: George Wood/Getty Images

The Referee: Michael Salisbury will take charge of the fixture, assisted by Wade Smith and Phillip Dermott, while Geoff Eltringham is the fourth official. Salisbury, from Preston, averaged 2.2 cautions per game last season and sent-off only one player in 27 assignments. However, the year before, he produced 10 red cards in only 29 games.

The Opposition Manager: Corberan, aged 38, took charge of Town 13 months ago after leaving his role at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa. A former Valencia youth and B team player - the same club where Chema Sanz, United’s first team coach, worked before joining Slavisa Jokanovic in England - the Spaniard worked in Cyprus before moving to Elland Road.

The Results: United have yet to win or score a goal in the league this season - the only team in the division still waiting to find the back of the net since competition resumed earlier this month. They have conceded five, after being beaten 4-0 by West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night. Town made the short journey across Yorkshire on the back of a 1-0 win over Preston North End. Their last away victory came on April 17, when they dispatched Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground.

The Dangerman: Jordan Rhodes has started only one of Town’s three league games so far this season, after returning to the club from Sheffield Wednesday. However, Corberan could consider recalling him for this match.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage