Sheffield United: The lowdown on The Blades versus Derby County

The Star’s James Shield identifies some of the key names set to be involved at Bramall Lane this afternoon and analyses the statistical trends surrounding the contest.

The Possible Teams: United - Olsen, G Baldock, Egan, Davies, Norrington-Davies, Hourihane, Fleck, Osborn, Gibbs-White, Brewster, Sharp. County - Roos, Byrne, Davies, Buchanan, Jagielka, Morrison, Bird, Sibley, Shinnie, Lawrence, S Baldock.

The Referee: David Webb, from Lancashire, will take charge. He averages 4.6 cautions per game this term. However, although he appears to be happy to issue yellow cards, Webb has not produced a red since January.

Wayne Rooney, manager of Derby County, congratulates Sheffield United's Kacper Lopata following the Carabao Cup match at Bramall Lane earlier this season: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

The Last Time: Second-half goals from Luke Freeman and Billy Sharp saw United come from behind when they met County in the Carabao Cup second round earlier this season. Louie Sibley had earlier put Wayne Rooney’s side, who enjoyed more possession, shots and shots on goal, in front.

The Goal Column: United average 1.54 goals per game in all competitions so far this season while County have returned a figure of exactly one. However, since the international break, United average 3.25 compared to 1.5 for their latest opponents.

The Form Guide: United are unbeaten in their last four Championship games, winning two and drawing two of those. County have drawn two and lost one of their last four, with the win coming over Stoke City last weekend.

The Managers: Slavisa Jokanovic, the former Yugoslavia midfielder, and Wayne Rooney, previously of England, boast a combined total of 184 international caps between them. One hundred and twenty of those belong to Rooney. But Jokanovic has overseen 376 more games than Rooney as a head coach or manager.

Robin Olsen is expected to start in goal for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The History Lesson: United have won 47 of their previous 111 games against County, while the visitors have triumphed on 46 occasions. You have to go back to February 2010 for the last time they finished all square at Bramall Lane, with United emerging victorious in four of the seven matches between them since then.

The Details: United versus Derby County, today, kick-off 3pm.