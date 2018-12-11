Sheffield United: the good, the bad and the ugly - nine classic Blades kits Love them or loathe them, every year football teams get a redesign of their kits and fans rush out to buy the new shirt. Here's a trip down memory lane to look back at nine Sheffield United kits - good, bad and ugly - over the years... 1. 1979-1981 home kit The first real departure from red and white stripes for the home kit since they were introduced in 1891, with a central red panel and white either side. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. 1987 to mid 1988 This kit was the first of three with a thinner stripe made by Umbro in the late 80s and early 90s and quite a tasteful attempt to change things up compared with some of the other efforts by Avec in the mid-90s. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. 1981-1983 away shirt The black and white photograph spares the beauty (or the horror, depending on your taste) of the gold and brown away kit that United wore on the way to the 1981/82 Third Division title. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. 1995-1997 away shirt This yellow and blue number is one of the more tasteful efforts at an away shirt with nice details in the collar and Blades logo woven into the fabric design. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3