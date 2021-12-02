Sheffield United: The gauntlet is thrown down to Wes Foderingham as Robin Olsen is ruled out of Cardiff City clash
Wes Foderingham has been handed a chance to stake his claim to become Sheffield United’s undisputed number one, after Robin Olsen and Michael Verrips were both ruled-out of this weekend’s match at Cardiff City.
Olsen, on loan from AS Roma, sustained damage to his ribs representing Sweden during the international break and is again set to be absent when United visit south Wales. Verrips will be ineligible for selection until he completes a concussion protocol following an incident at the training ground before Sunday’s win over Bristol City.
Foderingham has not conceded a goal since replacing Olsen between the posts last month and Paul Heckingbottom, who succeeded Slavisa Jokanovic as United manager seven days ago, said: “Wes has performed well. He’s not had a great deal to do, and that’s good. But when he has, he’s made big saves at key moments of games.”
“Robin and Michael, they are still recovering,” Heckingbottom added. “Michael got a ball in the face and is following the guidelines. He’s a couple of days into that. Robin is progressing but will be a couple of weeks.”
Despite spending the beginning of his career with United deputising for Olsen and Aaron Ramsdale, now of Arsenal, Foderingham brings a wealth of experience to a role which has proven problematic for the club in recent months. Having made over 150 league appearances for Swindon Town, he then spent five years with Rangers before heading to Bramall Lane on a free transfer at the beginning of last term.