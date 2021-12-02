Olsen, on loan from AS Roma, sustained damage to his ribs representing Sweden during the international break and is again set to be absent when United visit south Wales. Verrips will be ineligible for selection until he completes a concussion protocol following an incident at the training ground before Sunday’s win over Bristol City.

Foderingham has not conceded a goal since replacing Olsen between the posts last month and Paul Heckingbottom, who succeeded Slavisa Jokanovic as United manager seven days ago, said: “Wes has performed well. He’s not had a great deal to do, and that’s good. But when he has, he’s made big saves at key moments of games.”

Wes Foderingham will continue between the posts for Sheffield United while Robin Olsen, on loan from AS Roma, is out injured: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Robin and Michael, they are still recovering,” Heckingbottom added. “Michael got a ball in the face and is following the guidelines. He’s a couple of days into that. Robin is progressing but will be a couple of weeks.”