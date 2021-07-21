Sheffield United: The former Blades employee who could decide if target moves to Bramall Lane

Kilman, aged 24, is understood to feature on the list of candidates United have drawn-up as they look to fill the vacancy which exists within their squad for a centre-half.

But with his parent club reluctant to let Kilman leave Molineux, even on loan, their technical director Scott Sellars could ultimately decide the next phase of the Londoner’s career. Sellars, who managed United’s youth development programme before taking up a position at Chesterfield 13 years ago, was responsible for persuading Kilman to remain in the Midlands last summer receiving invitations from a number of Championship clubs.

He went on to make 18 appearances in the Premier League, helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat Arsenal twice and also take points off reigning European champions Chelsea. However, with Nuno now leaving to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur, Kilman’s future has again been thrown into doubt although Wolves would prefer to retain his services next term.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having chosen to release Phil Jagielka at the end of his contract, United have made bolstering Jokanovic’s rearguard one of their top priorities of the transfer window. The Serb was presented with a list of potential replacements for the former England international before officially taking charge, with Kilman’s name believed to be among them.

Despite being relegated from the top-flight, United will use the promise of a regular starting role to try and lure Kilman to South Yorkshire should Sellars’ pitch fail. They were also monitoring another Wolves player - Dion Sanderson - before he completed a temporary transfer to Birmingham City.

Lee Bowyer’s men visit United on the opening weekend of the new EFL campaign.

Kilman, a former England futsal international, was born in Chelsea to Ukranian parents. He was set to be capped by Ukraine at senior level until the FIFA blocked his application to switch countries because, according to one report in Kyiv, they regarded “futsal, beach soccer and soccer as one family.”