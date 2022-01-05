Ramsdale, now an England international, cost an initial £24m when he moved to north London earlier this season following nearly two months of protracted talks between the two clubs.

United, who it has since emerged have borrowed from an Australian bank against the money they received, could eventually receive up to £30m depending upon how the 23-year-old’s career progresses. It has since been suggested that the Premier League club were prepared to pay a little more, but only if the first installment was lowered.

United are said to have argued against that proposal - preferring to be ‘guaranteed’ a greater amount instead rather than lose out if the various performance related clauses inserted into their contract with Arsenal were not activated. However, although officials at the Emirates Stadium accepted, they used this to whittle down Ramsdale’s overall asking price.

The youngster recently used a social media interview to confirm reports in The Star that he refused to train before a Championship match against West Bromwich Albion in order to force through his switch to the capital, after growing concerned the proposed deal could collapse.

United’s arrangement with MacQuarie, the bank concerned, means the £24m will likely be spread over three seasons with Arsenal now effectively paying them rather than making deposits into Bramall Lane’s accounts.

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, of Arsenal and now England: Julian Finney/Getty Image)