Sources at both United and the Premier League club told The Star the deal, which will see the 26-year-old spend the rest of the season in South Yorkshire, simply covers the remainder of the Championship campaign.

That means Paul Heckingbottom’s employers will be forced to successfully negotiate terms with both their counterparts in west London and the player himself if they want to keep him. Goode, who could make his United debut against Birmingham City on Friday, has made six top-flight appearances since helping Thomas Frank’s side win promotion from the second tier.

“There’s no options or anything like that,” one insider, with knowledge of the discussions which led to Goode’s arrival at United, said. “It’s just a straight loan. Despite what some people are saying, that’s exactly what it is.”

Goode’s presence provides Heckingbottom with greater security at centre-half after he made addressing a lack of cover at the heart of his defence as United’s number one priority during the winter window. Capable of performing a variety of different roles, Goode’s versatility convinced Heckingbottom to select him above the other candidates put forward for the vacancy.

United climbed to 11th in the table after beating Peterborough last weekend, six points behind Middlesbrough who currently occupy the fourth and final play-off berth. United have two matches in hand on their rivals from Teesside though.

Goode joined Brentford for a fee in excess of £1m after helping Northampton Town win the 2020 League Two play-offs.

Charlie Goode has joined Sheffield United on loan from Brentford: Pete Norton/Getty Images