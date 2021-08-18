Sheffield United: The Blades are told what is the key to success at West Bromwich Albion

The match, which is expected to see Ben Davies make his debut for United after arriving on loan from Liverpool, pits United against opponents who were also relegated from the Premier League last term.

Having appointed Valerien Ismael earlier this summer, West Brom’s tactics do not mirror those the Frenchman employed at Barnsley. But, like Ismael’s former club, they do look to impose themselves physically on opponents.

Having identified breaking West Brom’s “press” as the key to success, Jokanovic said: “West Brom will be a tough game against one of the strongest teams in the league. They are strong, compact and physically a strong team to play against.

Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“They, West Brom, they will press us. They are really aggressive. We need to be brave to take off this press.”

United have taken a point from their first two Championship outings under Jokanovic, whose previous teams Watford and Fulham both made slow’ish starts to life under his command before eventually winning promotion.

After tasting defeat during his opening match at the helm - a home clash against Birmingham City - Jokanovic watched his side draw with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium four days ago.