Sheffield United’s match craft. Or to put it another way, their gamesmanship. Something which, however you want to describe it, was a feature of last night’s performance in west London.

After watching his side succumb to Iliman Ndiaye’s superbly crafted goal at the beginning of the first-half, Silva’s frustration was evident as he described how the visitors had effectively disrupted the rhythm of the contest whenever their opponents threatened to take charge.

But for Heckingbottom, whose players were accused of being too soft and too naive as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, the sight of Wes Foderingham and Jack Robinson both suffering timely bouts of cramp during spells of Fulham pressure was a joy to behold. He didn’t say so explicitly. However, it was clear the United manager took it as a sign of their growing maturity and willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ll come with a game plan and a mentality,” Heckingbottom said, after the 1-0 victory. “Hopefully that’s enough for us.

“Traditionally, that is it - the Championship. It’s tight. Very tight. But if we can keep our level of performance, and show the same attitude, then I think we’ll win more than we lose.”

United climbed to 11th in the table after maintaining their unblemished record under Heckingbottom, who succeeded former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm last month.

John Egan of Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom celebrate the win overf Fulham following the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage: David Klein / Sportimage

Although he acknowledged their display was far from perfect - with their frequent turnovers of possession before the interval a particular source of concern - Heckingbottom was fulsome in his praise of United’s ability to nullify the threat posed by an attack spearheaded by Aleksandar Mitrovic; the division’s leading goalscorer with 25 strikes in his last 27 appearances.

Silva, whose team remains top despite their recent downturn in form, said: “They (United) played their game and it is up to them to do it. The referee allowed them to do it. The referee let them change the intensity. We also did a lot of unenforced errors and we seemed to have a problem playing our football.”

“We didn’t open the gaps as we should have done,” Silva added. “But I don’t think they created a lot. It wasn’t a good game of football in my opinion. Of course the goal saw us lose a bit of confidence. If you are anxious about doing your job, then of course you are not going to do it well.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva after the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage, London: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Mitrovic, who was well-marshalled by Jack Robinson throughout, did hit the woodwork deep into added time.