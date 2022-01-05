With four of their matches over the Christmas and New Year period being postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Paul Heckingbottom’s side are facing a challenging few months as they attempt to plot a course back into the Premier League.

The United manager recognises that will place even greater pressure on his squad than would otherwise be the case - particularly if it suffers a spate of positive tests for the coronavirus.

As a result, Heckingbottom has urged the most promising graduates of Bramall Lane’s development programme, which he oversaw before succeeding Slavisa Jokanovic two months ago, to prove they are ready for senior action should the need arise.

“We need everyone, and I mean everyone, to step up and show they can do it,” he told The Star. “It’s not a case of who is in the 11. If you want to achieve something, then it’s about everyone else involved here as well. Everyone.”

Despite possessing myriad attacking options, opportunities could present themselves in both midfield and defence for graduates of United’s development programme over the next few weeks.

With last month’s scheduled meeting with Preston North End rearranged for Tuesday 18 January, United’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup this weekend marks the start of a hectic period for Heckingbottom’s men.

After returning from Molineux, they face trips to Derby County and then Deepdale before hosting Luton Town in what will be their first appearance at home for nearly two months on January 22nd.

With many of his most prized talents expected to take part in all of those outings, Heckingbottom is aware some could succumb to fitness issues caused by the fast turnaround in games.