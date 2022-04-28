Other than the Bank Holiday period, when his team would face Reading and Bristol City, the 44-year-old described the absence of any midweek matches or rearranged games as a “boost” to his team’s play-off chances. Then the situation changed.

After learning United’s visit to Loftus Road had been brought forward 20 hours at the behest of the competition’s major rights holder, Heckingbottom admitted he’d still rather it was being staged on a Saturday afternoon. Now, as the 44-year-old’s team prepare for tomorrow’s visit to west London, his stance on the matter appears to have changed.

Oliver Norwood and Sheffield United hope to be celebrating again: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“If we win on the Friday, then it could be an advantage for us,” said Heckingbottom, whose side are sixth in the table with two outings remaining. “The games have got to be played and the only thing we’re bothered about is what we do. But if we can do that, and we know it’s going to be difficult because it was a tough one at our place, then hopefully that does put a bit more pressure on those who are going out there after us.”

United know they will qualify for the end of season knockouts if they beat Mark Warburton’s men and then follow that up with a victory over Fulham on the final day of the campaign.

Earlier this month, Oliver Norwood’s early goal proved enough to steer them past Rangers and Heckingbottom said: “We’ll be giving everything again and we know they (QPR) are going to be going for it as well.

“Maybe they might be able to have a little bit more freedom than us, I don’t know. But what I do is that we wanted to be in this situation and so that’s why it’s not an issue for anyone here. We wanted to be in with a shout of doing something and we are. But we’ve achieved nothing yet and so it’s all eyes on this one.”

Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his team to face Queens Park Rangers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage