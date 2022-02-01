Sheffield United terminate contract of former Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Watford midfielder

The Algerian international was brought to the club as a free agent by former boss Slavisa Jokanovic, having twice played under the Serb at Watford and Al-Gharafa in Qatar.

The 36-year-old spent a lengthy period training with United before finally agreeing a season-long contract, as Jokanovic attempted to add more bite to the midfield.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adlene Guedioura in his only start for Sheffield United against Southampton in the EFL Cup: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Guedioura impressed as a second half substitute in the win over Hull City in September and again against Southampton in the EFL Cup a few days later – his only start – however a nigling anke injury kept him out of action from then on and he was forced to undergo an operation.

With Jokanovic departing and being replaced by Paul Heckingbottom it seemed inevitable that Guedioura would also depart and United confirmed that both parties have agreed to part ways.

A brief statement from the club read: “United can confirm an agreement has been reached to mutually terminate the contract of midfielder Adlène Guedioura.

“The Algerian international joined the Blades in September and made two appearances for the club. His departure was finalised late on Monday evening.”

United finished their January transfer window by signing Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford, finally bringing an end to their search for a central defender having previously been frustrated by attempts to sign John Souttar from Hearts – who signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers – and Rhys Williams on loan from Liverpool.