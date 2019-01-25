Sheffield United #tenyearchallenge: Here's how the Blades' 2009 v 2019 starting teams compare

There have been some funny, embarrassing and brilliant flashbacks to 2009, so we thought we'd take a look back at Sheffield United's starting line up from a decade ago. Here's a look at how the Blades have changed from their 2-0 win over Watford in the Championship on 17 January 2009, to last weekend's 1-0 loss to Swansea City.

1. Goalkeeper Paddy Kenny was the man between the sticks for United ten years ago but now the task of keeping the opposition at bay has fallen to Dean Henderson.

2. Defence Matt Kilgallon played for the Blades ten years ago, now Chris Basham is one of the men playing at the back.

3. Defence John Egan is United's most expensive signing and plays in defence now in place of Chris Morgan who played in the 2009 season.

4. Defence Greg Halford was also at the back in the match against Watford in 2009, in 2019 the Blades defence in completed by Jack O'Connell.

