Sheffield United #tenyearchallenge: Here's how the Blades' 2009 v 2019 starting teams compare
Another hashtag has taken over our social media channels and this time it's the #tenyearchallenge.
There have been some funny, embarrassing and brilliant flashbacks to 2009, so we thought we'd take a look back at Sheffield United's starting line up from a decade ago. Here's a look at how the Blades have changed from their 2-0 win over Watford in the Championship on 17 January 2009, to last weekend's 1-0 loss to Swansea City.
1. Goalkeeper
Paddy Kenny was the man between the sticks for United ten years ago but now the task of keeping the opposition at bay has fallen to Dean Henderson.