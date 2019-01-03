Sheffield United: Teenage striker Jake Young’s move to Bramall Lane shows ‘anything is possible’ say former club

Jake Young’s move to Sheffield United shows that anything is possible for a young player, according to his former club Guiseley AFC.

The 17-year-old striker penned a professional deal at United after impressing in a trial period, during which he caught the eye of Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Guiseley reported that United beat off competion from other Championship clubs, and some in the Premier League, to the signature of the Huddersfield-born striker, who has agreed to stay at Bramall Lane until 2021.

Guiseley’s head of youth, Dave Currie, said: “Jake is a great example of what can be achieved with hard work and a strong self-belief.

“He has came from a Sunday League club and is now a professional football player at a top Championship club.

“Jake is an example to every young player that anything is possible and his move underlines the opportunities available for players at Guiseley AFC Academy.

Chris Wilder was reportedly impressed by Jake Young

“We wish him all the very best in the future.”

The striker, who joined Guiseley from Shelley Juniors, was a regular fixture in Marcus Bignot and Russ O’Neill’s first-team plans and scored for United’s U23s on his debut against Birmingham.

He then impressed in front of the watching Wilder in a behind-closed-doors game against Wigan.