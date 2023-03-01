Blades make eight changes for Spurs FA Cup tie

Sheffield United have rung the changes for tonight’s FA Cup tie at home to Tottenham Hotspur, handing teenager Andre Brooks his full debut and welcoming back George Baldock after injury.

From the weekend victory over Watford Paul Heckingbottom makes eight changes, with Chris Basham coming in for the suspended John Egan in defence. Tommy Doyle, Ismaila Coulibaly and Brooks start in midfield, with James McAtee supporting Billy Sharp up front.

It is Baldock’s first appearance since early January’s FA Cup tie at Millwall, after which he picked up a hamstring.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Osborn, Doyle, Coulibaly, Brooks, McAtee, Sharp.

Subs: Davies, Lowe, Sachdev, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Ndiaye, Jebbison, McBurnie.

Spurs make six changes, with Harry Kane on the bench and Son, Richarlison and Lucas Moura in their starting XI.

Tottenham: Forster, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Lucas, Richarlison, Son.