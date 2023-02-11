Oli McBurnie is only fit enough to make the bench against his old club Swansea City this afternoon as Sheffield United turn their attentions back to Championship action following the midweek win over Wrexham in the FA Cup.
Paul Heckingbottom makes four changes from that clash, with Wes Foderingham, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe and Ollie Norwood returning. Adam Davies, Ben Osborn, Ismaila Coulibaly and Chris Basham drop to the bench.
John Fleck is back on the bench after returning to full fitness.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, Sharp.
Subs: Davies, Clark, Basham, Osborn, Fleck, Coulibaly, McBurnie
Swansea: Fisher, Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Manning, Fulton, Grimes, Ntcham, Cooper, Piroe, Cullen.
Subs: Webb, Darling, Sorinola, Walsh, Allen, Cundle, Whittaker.