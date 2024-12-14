Sheffield United confirmed team news v Plymouth Argyle as Chris Wilder makes two changes

Ryan One has been handed a huge Sheffield United opportunity as the teenager prepares to make his first Blades start in this afternoon’s clash with Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane. The 18-year-old replaces Rhian Brewster, who drops to the bench after scoring in midweek at Millwall.

Fellow forward Kieffer Moore is also among the substitutes against Argyle on his return from a calf injury while there is no place in the squad for Vini Souza, who is not risked after a hamstring issue that has been troubling him in recent weeks flared up in midweek at the Den. Tom Davies comes in for the Brazilian, making his first start of the league season.

Anel Ahmedhodzic again misses out after damaging an ankle in training ahead of the Millwall clash, meaning youngster Jamal Baptiste is again amongst the substitutes alongside Billy Blacker, 18.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Robinson, Burrows, T. Davies, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, One. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Brewster, Moore, Shackleton, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Blacker.

Plymouth make three changes at Bramall Lane, with Andre Gray, Callum Wright and Nathanael Ogbeta dropping out for Michael Obafemi, Rami Al Hajj and Ryan Hardie.

Plymouth: Grimshaw, Mumba, Szűcs, Hardie, Obafemi, Bundu, Gibson, Gyabi, Randell, Galloway, Al Hajj. Subs: Ogbeta, Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Wright, Gray, Hazard, Forshaw, Issaka, Pálsson.