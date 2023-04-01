News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United team news v Norwich City as Blades return to action

Blades return to Championship action after international break looking to consolidate their promotion place

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 14:11 BST

Sheffield United have named an unchanged XI from their last encounter before the international break, as their promotion push resumes at Norwich City this afternoon.

The Blades kick off at Carrow Road three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough in the table, with a game in hand, and have named the same side that beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in the FA Cup before the break.

That means George Baldock starts after something of an injury scare away on Greece duty, while Tommy Doyle retains his place ahead of Oliver Norwood.

The only change to the matchday squad comes on the bench, with Will Osula coming in to replace Daniel Jebbison after he picked up an injury on international duty. Oli Arblaster and Ismaila Coulibaly miss out having been named amongst the nine substitutes against Blackburn. m

It’s Osula’s first involvement since he returned from a loan spell with Derby County, having suffered a fractured jaw soon after being recalled.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, McAtee, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Fleck, Basham, Sharp, Norwood, Bogle, Osula

Norwich: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Idah, Marquinhos, Sara, Pukki, McLean, Sargent, Giannoulis.

Subs: Krul, Omobamidele, McCallum, Tzolis, Sorensen, Gibbs, Kamara.