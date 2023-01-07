Paul Heckingbottom has made six changes to his starting XI from Monday’s draw at QPR, with a strong bench in reserve should the Blades need it in their bid to reach the fourth round of the cup.
Adam Davies comes in in goal, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham and Jack Robinson start in defence while James McAtee is in the side. Daniel Jebbison is up front alongside Iliman Ndiaye.
Out go Wes Foderingham, George Baldock, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark, Sander Berge and Billy Sharp. All but the injured Clark are named on the bench alongside the returning Ismaila Coulibaly, back after a spell recovering from knee surgery.
Youngsters Andre Brooks, Jill Buyabu and Louie Marsh are also on the bench.
Blades: Davies, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Doyle, McAtee, Ndiaye, Jebbison. Subs: Foderingham, Baldock, Berge, Sharp, Ahmedhodzic, Coulibaly, Brooks, Buyabu, Marsh.
Leeds loanee Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Mason Bennett start for the home side while ex-Blade Ryan Leonard is on the bench.
Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, Bradshaw, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bennett, Voglsammer, Saville, Honeyman. Subs: Trueman, Cooper, Evans, Mitchell, Flemming, Burey, Leonard, Esse.