Sheffield United have named a strong side to face Millwall at The Den, despite ringing the changes for this afternoon’s FA Cup tie at The Den.

Paul Heckingbottom has made six changes to his starting XI from Monday’s draw at QPR, with a strong bench in reserve should the Blades need it in their bid to reach the fourth round of the cup.

Adam Davies comes in in goal, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham and Jack Robinson start in defence while James McAtee is in the side. Daniel Jebbison is up front alongside Iliman Ndiaye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out go Wes Foderingham, George Baldock, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark, Sander Berge and Billy Sharp. All but the injured Clark are named on the bench alongside the returning Ismaila Coulibaly, back after a spell recovering from knee surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters Andre Brooks, Jill Buyabu and Louie Marsh are also on the bench.

Blades: Davies, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Doyle, McAtee, Ndiaye, Jebbison. Subs: Foderingham, Baldock, Berge, Sharp, Ahmedhodzic, Coulibaly, Brooks, Buyabu, Marsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds loanee Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Mason Bennett start for the home side while ex-Blade Ryan Leonard is on the bench.

Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, Bradshaw, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bennett, Voglsammer, Saville, Honeyman. Subs: Trueman, Cooper, Evans, Mitchell, Flemming, Burey, Leonard, Esse.

Advertisement Hide Ad