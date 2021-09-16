Sheffield United Team News: Updates on Iliman Ndiaye, Ben Osborn and Ben Davies from Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Hull City trip

Oe of the two-goal heroes from last weekend’s win over Peterborough United, picked up a bug and was foced to miss TUesday’s draw with Preston. However, Jokanovic is expecting Osborn to be available to make the journey to East Yorkshire.

Defender Ben Davies has been missing sicne the international break after suffering from a claf injury but there also hopes that he, too, will make the match against Grant McCann’s side.

Jokanovic said: “Ben Osborn started working with us and he will be available for the next game. Ben Davies, soon, he has only made two sessions after the international break and after two sessions he can be soon ready to return. He has a calf problem, we need to have him recover. When he came to us, he hasn't played a lot. He's a work in progress, he will be in the right conditions soon, maybe the next game.”

Attacking sensation Iliman Ndiaye, who made a huge impact when starting against Peterborough last week, also scoring twice, has hobbled off in both games this week.

The young Frenchman hasn’t been injured but Jokanovic recognises that his first experiences of the Championship are going to take it out of Ndiaye.

The manager said: "He played a brilliant first game, a good second. I needed to change him in both games. We will take a decision. He's not played that many games in senior competition. We will try and choose what we believe is best for us.

"Iliman showed thee personality, a player that we missed, with his characteristics, he's different to my players. Good passes, control, speed. He impressed us but we have to check the best way to manage him. We can't put too much responsibility on him. He's done well but we need more people with similar personality and quality for more games.”