Sheffield United Team News: Two changes for Blades at Norwich - Madine IN, Duffy OUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder made two changes to his side for this afternoon's clash at Norwich City, with Gary Madine making his full debut.

The on-loan Cardiff City striker comes in for David McGoldrick, fresh from signing a new deal until 2021, while fellow loanee Kieran Dowell also plays in place of Mark Duffy, who drops to the bench.

McGoldrick and Duffy are joined on the bench by Conor Washington, while there is no place for striker Leon Clarke in the matchday 18. The Star understands he isn't injured.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Dowell, Madine, Sharp. Subs: Moore, Johnson, Stearman, Coutts, Duffy, McGoldrick, Washington.