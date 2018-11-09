Sheffield United Team News: THREE changes to Blades side which faces Wednesday in Sheffield Derby

Have your say

Chris Wilder has made three changes to his side for tonight's Sheffield Derby against Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

As expected, Mark Duffy returns to the Blades line up, as does Chris Basham following his one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Duffy replaces Paul Coutts while Basham comes back in place of Martin Cranie, while David McGoldrick replaces Leon Clarke up front.

Coutts and Clarke drop to the bench while Cranie misses out completely.

Blades: Henderson, Freeman, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Duffy, McGoldrick, Sharp. Subs: Moore, Baldock, Stearman, Coutts, Clarke, Washington, Johnson.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have made four changes and Fernando Forestieri has been deemed unfit to be in the 18.

Michael Hector, Jordan Thorniley, Ash Baker and Morgan Fox all start, while Liam Palmer, Daniel Pudil, Josh Onomah and Atdhe Nuhiu drop out.

On the eve of this fixture, Wilder admitted he had 'difficult decisions' to make after last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

“Mark is fit,” the United manager said, “and we’ve got everyone raring to go. We’ve had a great week, everybody’s fit and no-one’s in the treatmentroom.

“Everyone’s trained at full-tilt and I’ve had some difficult decisions to make. Duffy has been important player throughout my time here, lost a bit of momentum while he’s been out so him, and Chris Basham, coming back is great.

“Difficult decisions have to be made.”