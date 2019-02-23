Sheffield United Team News: THREE changes for Blades at West Brom - Billy Sharp IN, Gary Madine and Mark Duffy OUT

Have your say

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder made three changes to his side for this evening's crunch clash at West Bromwich Albion.

Out go Mark Duffy, Scott Hogan and Gary Madine, fresh from his brace against Reading last weekend.

Billy Sharp, fresh from signing a new two-year contract, comes in, alongside Everton loanee Kieran Dowell and David McGoldrick.

Chris Basham, back again from suspension, is on the bench while Jack O'Connell and George Baldock miss out.

Blades: Henderson, Freeman, Cranie, Egan, Stevens, Johnson, Fleck, Norwood, Dowell, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Stearman, Coutts, Hogan, Madine, Basham, Duffy.

West Brom: Johnstone; Holgate, Hegazi, Dawson, Gibbs; Harper, Barry, Livermore, Phillips; Gayle, Rodriguez. Subs: Bond, Bartley, Adarabioyo, Field, Johansen, Edwards, Montero