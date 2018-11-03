Sheffield United Team News: THREE changes for Blades at Nottingham Forest as Paul Coutts makes first start since broken leg, John Egan returns

Sheffield United made three changes to their side for this afternoon's clash at Nottingham Forest, with Paul Coutts making his first start of the season.

John Egan returns in defence after injury, where he'll be joined by Martin Cranie who makes his United debut in place of the suspended Chris Basham.

For Coutts it's a first start since his horrific broken leg at Burton last season, although he has made cameo appearances off the bench this season.

Blades: Henderson, Freeman, Cranie, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Coutts, Norwood, Fleck, Clarke, Sharp (capt).