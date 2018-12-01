Sheffield United Team News: THREE changes for Blades ahead of Leeds clash - Duffy and Sharp return

Have your say

Sheffield United made three changes to their side for this afternoon's Yorkshire derby against Leeds United at Bramall Lane.

Fresh from being rested for Tuesday's win at Brentford, Mark Duffy and Billy Sharp return while George Baldock overcomes his illness to play at right-back.

John Lundstram, Kieron Freeman and Conor Washington drop out of the side.

Lundstram and Washington drop to the bench, joined by Martin Cranie, while Freeman misses out completely.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick.

Leeds: Peacock-Farrell, Dallas, Douglas, Jansson, Cooper (c), Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Forshaw, Roofe