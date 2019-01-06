SHEFFIELD UNITED TEAM NEWS: TEN changes for Barnet FA Cup clash; Coutts, Stearman, Bryan IN

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder rang the changes for his Blades in their FA Cup third round tie at home to Barnet this afternoon.

The United boss made ten changes to his side from the victory at Wigan, with Paul Coutts returning to captain the side.

Kieran Dowell and Kean Bryan make their debuts for United, with Simon Moore returning between the posts and Kieron Freeman and Marvin Johnson playing at right and left wing-back respectively.

Blades: Moore, Freeman, Cranie, Stearman, Bryan, Johnson, Coutts, Lundstram, Dowell, Clarke, Washington. Subs: Henderson, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Sharp, McGoldrick, Duffy.

Barnet: Cousins, Alexander, Johnson, Reynolds, Robson, Adams, Coulthirst, Taylor, Elito, Sweeney, Mason-Clark. Subs: Matrevics, Harrison, Akinola, Fonguck, Walker, Tutonda, Bettamer.